POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Inotiv, an animal testing facility in Posey County, is facing scrutiny following a 7 month undercover investigation from the Humane Society of the United States. The investigation revealed what the Humane Society calls inhumane treatment of thousands of beagle dogs, primates, mice and pigs.

Video of the undercover investigation shows feeding tubes filled with trial medicines being pushed down the throats of the animals. The Humane Society of the United States claims thousands of these animals are killed each year at this testing facility.

“Many of us have beagles ourselves, and know what that’s like,” says Samantha Morton, Indiana representative for the Humane Society of the United States. “So for them to live this life of solitude where they are pumped with chemicals to the point that they’re so sick they can’t stand, and then at the end of the study be completely killed, I mean it’s just completely unfathomable.”

Inotiv defends their testing, stating it is federal law that requires testing before medicines receive their FDA approval. A representative for Inotiv released a statement to Eyewitness News in response to the investigation, which can be read in full below.

Morton and the Humane Society are using the investigation to call for Inotiv to release 80 beagle puppies currently in ongoing trials, stating that 32 of the 80 are set to be euthanized in the middle of May. Morton is also hoping Indiana lawmakers will take action.

“We’re also using this investigation to highlight the opportunity for Indiana to become a state where we have a research adoption law that will allow those animals to find loving homes after their time in the lab.”

Read the full investigation report here.

Undercover video and photos can be viewed here. Some may find the images disturbing.