Annual Changemaker Challenge goes virtual

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The pandemic isn’t keeping students from sharing innovative ideas. In fact, it’s actually having the opposite effect. The University of Evansville is hosting the sixth annual Changemaker Challenge, in which high school juniors and seniors share potential project ideas. This is the first year the competition has been virtual and opened up globally. UE officials said students from all over the world have already started applying.

This year there will be different divisions. Students can enter into a regional division, if their idea is specific to Evansville. There will also be other categories such as health and the environment.

“I would just encourage students to not overthink it. The main question I’ve been asked is, ‘I have this idea, but I don’t have everything figured out yet.’ that’s okay. It’s an idea based competition so something that we do here at UE is we connect students with college students and faculty who are experts in those areas and they’ll help them get their ideas done. In fact we have several ideas around the town right now in Evansville that started in this competition,” said organizer Erin Lewis.

First-place winners in each division will get a four year full tuition scholarship to UE. They are only accepting individual entries this year. All entrants have to do is make a video on your phone explaining the idea you want to bring to life.

Juniors and seniors interested in entering the competition can do so here.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

