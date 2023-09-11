OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization paid tribute to the sacrifices made by so many on 9-11 with the annual Freedom Walk.

Hundreds of people of all ages and backgrounds took part in the solemn stroll to honor the brave men and women that lost their lives 22 years ago.

City Commissioner Pamela Smith-Wright is behind the event. She says she felt moved to do something in her own community to ensure the tragic day is never forgotten.

“When the buildings in New York went down, I just kind of felt like this community – who always seems to come together in a crisis – I just thought we needed to do something to honor those people that lost their lives,” says Smith-Wright.

With the full support of her local Amvets Post #119 Ladies Auxiliary, the inaugural Freedom Walk happened in 2002. The event continues growing in size as word has spread the past two decades.

“It may have taken this long maybe for it to get to this size, but you know, we’ve got all the schools represented with their ROTC or Color Guard programs, and we’ve got different groups that have decided to come and join us,” says Smith-Wright.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was among many state leaders and officials in attendance.

“Evil was visited upon our country 22 years ago – and I’m grateful for the men, women, and kids here that have committed to honoring those that gave their lives – and the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save others that were in those burning buildings,” says Cameron.

In closing remarks, Daviess County Judge Executive Charlie Castlen received an honor for his dedicated service to the Freedom Walk.

The City of Owensboro will continue holding the walk as it ensures the community will never forget the significance of that fateful day.

“We feel that this is an important thing to do to recognize those folks,” says Smith-Wright.