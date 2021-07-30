Annual report shows homelessness in Vanderburgh County dropped

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The annual point-in-time count for homelessness in Vanderburgh County was released. The results found by the local Commission on Homelessness showed that the homeless population was considerably lower than the previous year.

Although this seems like incredible news, Danette Romines with Aurora says the pandemic has impacted these results tremendously. The 2021 report showed homelessness in the area dropped by 23%, but mainly due to shelters accepting fewer people and the eviction moratorium allowing more people to stay in their homes. Romines says Aurora is trying to help especially with the moratorium ending tomorrow.

“Aurora still has funding for the COVID relief and we’re also looking for ways to help people relocate. But we’re not there yet – right now we still have funds to be able to keep people in their homes that were COVID affected, ” Romines said they may expect a rise in homelessness in the future, but they will continue to help find housing for those in need.