HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On July 30, another race horse died due to injuries suffered at Ellis Park.

According to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, “Holy Moly Abraham” #12 appeared to suffer an injury approaching the three furlong pole and unseated his rider. The horse ran for another 1/16 of a mile before being caught, and required the assistance of the KHRC veterinarians and the horse ambulance.

After evaluation, it was determined that the horse had suffered a catastrophic injury to his right foreleg and was humanely euthanized.

This is comes after another horse “I’m A Modest Man”, died at Ellis park in June after suffering a similar injury.