Arbor day give away at Wesselman Woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind.(WEHT)-In celebration of Arbor Day, a free tree give-away is scheduled at the shelter house at Wesselman Park in Evansville.

The give-away starts at 10 Friday morning and goes until they run out of trees, if they do not run out the scheduled end time is one in the afternoon.

It will be one tree per person given away.

This effort is to help increase the number of trees across the city.

For questions about this event, you can contact the department of Urban Forestry.

(This story was originally published April 30, 2021)