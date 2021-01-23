Arrest made in connection to Hopkins County Shooting

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities have made an arrest in a shooting in Hopkins County.

We’re told 48-year-old Tara Skaggs of Madisonville is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 17000 block of Liberty Church Road around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said the victim was identified as William Keith Matheny, who was shot one time in the upper chest near the neck. He was taken to the Baptist Health in Madisonville before being flown to Deaconess in Evansville for treatment. The victim’s condition is still unknown.

Sheriff Sanderson says deputies are currently searching for a white female, believed to be the shooter. The possible suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Deputies say they are working with a witness to identify the suspect.

The Sheriff said the shooting occurred behind a convenience center on Anton Road near the Liberty Church Road intersection.

Madisonville police officers are assisting deputies.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)