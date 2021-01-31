Ascension St. Vincent Evansville doctor talks kidney cancer symptoms after Indiana Pacers player’s diagnosis

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After Indiana Pacers player Caris LeVert announced his diagnosis of kidney cancer, a medical oncologist at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville wants to make the community aware of the symptoms.

Dr. Sheri Ziegler says kidney cancer is the sixth most common cancer in men, and most cases are discovered in the early stages of disease.

“The nice thing is the majority of those people are just able to go to surgery and ultimately be cured of their cancer,” Dr. Ziegler said. “[It’s] probably not one of the more aggressive cancers, but certainly something that needs to be watched.”

Dr. Ziegler said the biggest things that someone can do to prevent kidney cancer is not to smoke, watch your diet and control blood pressure. She also encourages her patients to be their own healthcare advocate.

“You should let your doctors know about family history of cancers and really being your own advocate. So if you feel like you’re losing weight that’s unexplained, if you’re noticing blood in your urine, really seeing your healthcare provider is the most important thing,” she said.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)