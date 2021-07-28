Ascension to require all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19

(WEHT)- Ascension has announced that that all of its employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This includes employees who don’t provide direct patient care and those who work remotely. The requirement also includes those who are employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities.

A process will be put into place for employees seeking religious or medical exemptions.

Ascension’s deadline for meeting the vaccination requirement will be November 12, 2021.