Ashley HomeStore donates beds to Tri-State children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ashley HomeStore is giving Tri-State children a place to lay their heads at night. It’s part of their “Hope to Dream” program. And it’s reached a pretty big milestone, giving away a total of 500 beds over the years. The stores typically give away 75 beds a year. Organizers said a good night’s sleep is critical for children’s wellbeing.

“When they get a good night’s sleep they pay better attention at school they are less likely to get sick. So it can really aid them in all their education,” said Tom Bosler, co-owner of Ashley HomeStore in Evansville.

This is a nationwide initiative. Ashley HomeStore has given away nearly 10,000 beds. Each donation includes a mattress, sheets, a pillow, and a comforter.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)