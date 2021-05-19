One person dead after crash in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash involving a single vehicle on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway East 62.

Deputies say the vehicle appeared to be traveling west when it hit a concrete pillar off the edge of the roadway.

The passenger in the vehicle, Jamie Davis, 38, of Beaver Dam was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner’s Office.

The driver, Rebecca Bradley, 36, of Beaver Dam was air-lifted to Vanderbilt Hospital for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(This story was originally published on May 19, 2021)