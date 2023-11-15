HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Columbus Field Division along with the Indiana State Police, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department will discuss collaborative efforts to reduce violent crime in Southern Indiana on November 15.

During the briefing, the ATF will discuss a recent National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) initiative in Evansville which includes a display of its mobile NIBIN van. ISP will discuss the new regional lab, including the acquisition of a new NIBIN machine, and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor will discuss recent grants that have been awarded to establish a local Crime Gun Intelligence Center.