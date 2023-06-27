EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Telecommunications giant AT&T has partnered with Compudopt to give fifty lucky Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students free, refurbished computers in a move they say will “help bridge the digital divide.”

“We’re fixing the digital divide for sure. We’re giving away about 50 computers today and a hundred tomorrow in Booneville, so we are really excited today, it’s a great opportunity for kids,” says Steven Triola, Operations Coordinator for Compudopt.

The highly touted fiber optic internet is expected to reach 20,000 homes in rural Vanderburgh County by the end of 2023.

“We’re building fiber optics to every home, business, and farm in the unincorporated portions of Vanderburgh County,” says Bill Soards, President of AT&T Indiana.

Highland Elementary School student Kryz Smith, one of the first to receive a computer, is looking forward to playing math games. His mother Tiffany Holtz says she hopes the laptop will improve his motivation for education.

“It might give him more drive because its just his, to want to get on there – math games, just anything fun that is educational for him. Him and his education is number one,” says Holtz.

Holtz adds she is grateful for the doors this could open up for her son’s future, and wants to make it count.

“We’re definitely honored to have the opportunity to be given something. Nothing in life is really free, so for that matter, we’re definitely very grateful and appreciative of this moment and I know he is too,” says Holtz.

AT&T leadership hopes that giving these devices to students will inspire them to achieve great things, in an age where businesses entirely born of the internet are commonplace.

“Most of us know that the vast majority of jobs that are created comes from small business, and those businesses can be started in your home, with a little bit of know how, the proper tools, and the right amount of passion. And you know, it’s possible that one of these devices or fiber connection could be the spark that ignites somebody’s future,” says Soards.

The laptops comes with two years of tech support, and qualifying families can apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program to see if they are eligible for free fiber optic internet from AT&T.