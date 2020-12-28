AT&T restores service to Webster County 911 centers

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Service has been restored to 911 centers in Webster County Monday morning.

Webster County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Moore tells Eyewitness News AT&T has made the necessary repairs to restore service to the county’s 911 centers.  

The county had experienced service issues after Friday morning’s explosion in downtown Nashville outside a AT&T facility.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)

