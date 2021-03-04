Attorney concerned about COVID outbreak at Gibson County jail

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A criminal defense attorney is raising concern about how the Gibson County Sheriff is handling the COVID-19 outbreak. Shaunda Lynch said she was at the jail on Monday for a deposition where the person deposed causing everyone to leave the building.

Lynch said a couple of days later, another attorney told her about the COVID-19 outbreak where about 45 inmates tested positive including the woman who became sick at the deposition. Lynch is disappointed that the sheriff didn’t warn them of a potential outbreak.

“I think it’s important to know when we elect officials to protect our interests or to keep us safe that there has to be a level of transparency. My personal belief is he knew there was a problem and he didn’t disclose it until he knew he was caught,” Lynch said.

Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms said they didn’t know about the positive COVID cases until Tuesday. He answered a few questions yesterday and then said “I’m done talking.”

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)