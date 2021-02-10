Audubon Parkway shut down due to downed power lines

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Audubon Parkway near the Sorgho exit/mile marker 18 is shut down in both directions due to live power lines on the ground.

According to on-scene officials, 4 poles snapped causing the powerlines to fall.

The Audubon Parkway will be shutdown for another 1 to 2 hours per Kenergy estimates. https://t.co/QNScyDYY1H pic.twitter.com/bAU5ZlL0Hq — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 11, 2021

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King said the closure started at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed until around 8 or 9 p.m.

Both directions are currently closed. Eastbound traffic can detour to Exit 18 to KY 56. There is no detour set up for westbound traffic.

Kenergy is on scene, and troopers are working two separate wrecks connected to the incident.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)