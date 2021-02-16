Aurora asking for donations as cold weather, snowstorm moves in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With temperatures dropping to dangerously cold — Aurora’s executive director says they need more items to donate.

Aurora said it needs anything that can keep people in need warm. That includes winter gear, sleeping bags, men’s jeans, undergarments, and long sleeve t-shirts. Some community members have answered this request but the organization could use more help.

“We’re fortunate that towards the end of last year we were top of mind for a lot of folks in the community to donate so we did a good job of collecting those but as the weather has turned these past few weeks, we did a really good job at handing those out and could use some additional items,” said Zac Heronemus, said executive director.

If you’d like to donate, contact Aurora to set up an appointment at 812-428-3246.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)