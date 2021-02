EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is asking for several items to be donated.

The following items are in need:

Men’s jeans – small up to size 36

Men’s underwear- all sizes

Long-sleeve T-shirts – All sizes

Sleeping bags

Winter gear

To donate items, Aurora Evansville can be called at 812-428-3246 to schedule an appointment to drop them off. An entire list of winter items in need can be found here.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)