HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Each year, Aurora sponsors the Homeless Memorial Service in partnership with the National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day. This year the event will take place on Thursday, December 7.

The memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church located at 216 SE 3rd Street at 5:30 p.m. and will also be shared via live stream on Aurora’s Facebook page.

Since the Memorial Service began in 1990, Aurora continues to ask that we pay our respects to individuals who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness in our area. During the service, the community will recognize and reflect on the eight individuals who have passed away during 2023 as they become part of the 170 lives lost in the past 33 years. The service will include a candle-lighting ceremony, moments of personal reflection, and a time to remember those who are often left behind or forgotten.