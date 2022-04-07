EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana set a distracted driver mobilization together formed of different law enforcement agencies to help keep drivers off their phones and focused while driving.

In a joint effort between the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement are urging motorists to avoid distractions while driving. To help ensure safety and make sure laws are being followed, law enforcement patrolled Green River Road on April 7th.

A hands free law took effect in July of 2020 that prohibits drivers from having their phone in their hands while driving. A hands free driving violation is a Class C infraction which could result in a fine up to $300.



Some law enforcement officials say it has become an easier law to enforce but many people are still breaking it.

“I know me personally I wrote more speeding tickets today than handsfree driving but we had several drivers that were sighted and warned for handsfree driving violations,” Lt. Matthew Corn of the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office said. “Then we had other drivers who were sighted for kind of run of the mill offenses.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the year 2020, distracted driving claimed the lives of 3,142 people in the U.S.

Law enforcement says their is a certain demographic that has more trouble putting down the phone than others.

“You actually will see it more so with young drivers particularly with the 16-21 age range,” Lt. Corn said. “They just, they grew up with their phones social media.”

Lt. Corn adds that anytime your cellular device is in your hand while the vehicle is moving it is a violation. No exceptions.

“I can see people just driving in traffic talking on their phone. there’s a lot of confusion in the law and people think as long as they don’t have it up to their ear that’s ok. That’s not the case,” explained. Lt. Corn. “It actually, they can’t have it in their hand at all so if they’ve got it on their speaker phone that’s still a violation.”