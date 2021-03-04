Babysitter sentenced in child abuse case

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Warrick County babysitter was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty for her role in a child abuse case. Elizabeth Dauby pled guilty to neglect of a dependent. She was arrested in 2019 after police say the child she was watching was taken to the emergency room. The child was found to have bleeding on the brain. Dauby was sentenced to one-year probation. Charges of battery and criminal recklessness against her were dropped.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)