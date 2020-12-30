Baptist Health Madisonville vaccinates more than 11,000 workers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Baptist Health Madisonville has administered more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers including nurses, housekeepers, physicians, respiratory therapists and phlebotomists, hospitals announced Tuesday.

The hospital was one of first 11 hospitals in Kentucky to receive the vaccine and began vaccinating its workers earlier this month. Below is a video of the hospital celebrating its milestone.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

