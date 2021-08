(WEHT)– Baptist Health is rolling out a plan to require its employees, across all facilities, to be vaccinated for COVID-19. This plan is being finalized and shared with medical staff members as the Tri-State sees a spike in cases due to the Delta variant.

Hospital leaders say about 65-70% of Baptist Health’s employees have received the vaccine. Baptist Health employs nearly 23,000 people.

More details about the vaccination plan are expected be released publicly later this week.