EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Barbenheimer weekend across the tri-state had many movie fanatics ready to partake, with Barbie fans dressed to impress in their best pink dresses and Oppenheimer fans ready to get a peak into history.

At Showplace Cinema East in Evansville and the staff say they are expecting crowds for the entire weekend for both of these blockbusters.

“I’m expecting a lot of kids but also adults as well,” said Kyla Lynn general manager of Showplace Cinema East. “We’ve seen already, we’ve had a couple shows today and we’ve seen a couple people dressed up both children and adults so that’s exciting.”

For a few teenagers, they took part in the jam pack weekend as well, with the girls saying “it’s Barbie, who wouldn’t want to go see Barbie,” they laughed.

For Showplace Cinema a super busy weekend means spending a little more time on preparation into the weekend and making sure the staff is ready.

“Really just over staffing kind of trying to staff more than we usually do,” Lynn explained. “I’ve had to order obviously a lot more popcorn bags everything that we sell,” she added.

If you can’t deicide whether you want to watch Barbie or Oppenheimer, be like some who plan on going to see both in a day.

“They were buying them here and they said what time does that one get out so we can go to Oppenheimer right after Barbie so there is a lot of people who are doing a double feature this weekend.