Barber shop closes after 33 years

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT)– After 33 years of cutting hair along the Newburgh river front, one barber closed his door for good. John Arminio said he’s going to miss hearing all of his customer’s life stories, but this isn’t farewell.

“I love you and I’ll miss you all. Gee, I can’t stop [crying]. This is crazy,” John Arminio had a teary- eyed goodbye as he looked around his empty shop which is still full of memories. “We’ve had a lot of fun, but I have to admit the nice part is not working with the same people everyday is a new story and a new chapter.”

He reflects on all the people who sat in his barber chair over the last 33 years, and the conversations they had.

“So many beautiful stories and it helped me understand life a little more too,” Arminio said his customers became family. Some of them stopped by the empty shop one last time. Even though it’s been over three decades, Arminio can’t believe he’s having to close shop so soon, but his landlord wouldn’t renew his lease. “And they gave me a letter saying by April 30th, I had to be out of here.”

Arminio has plans to continue cutting hair until he’s at least 80-years-old.

“Before the virus came along, on my day off which was Monday, I used to go to nursing homes and now I’m expanding that to all my clients. If they need a haircut, give me a call I’ll come to your house and do it,” said Arminio. His next step may require additional permits and licenses, but that obstacle won’t cut into the profession Arminio plans to continue practicing.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)