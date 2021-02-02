BBB says posting photos of vaccine cards on social media can help scammers

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – After getting your COVID-19 shot snapping a selfie with your vaccination card may sound harmless, but experts said those seemingly innocent pictures are helping scammers.

The Better Business Bureau is asking everyone not to post pictures with these vaccination cards on social media. The cards have personal information on them such as your full name, birthday,and where you got your vaccine.

And posting pictures of those vaccination cards gives scammers a way to create phony ones. People have already been caught selling fake vaccination cards online incase some airlines require a vaccine to fly in the future.

“So I can see how somebody who is willing to travel in the next couple of months might be trying to get one of these cards without actually getting the vaccine. Please don’t do this and please know that if you do purchase one of these fake cards, the information is not going to add up and this card is virtually useless for you,” said Oana Schneider, media services director with The Tri-State BBB.

If you need to post a picture of your vaccination card, the Tri-State BBB is asking you to get creative so the information is not legible.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)