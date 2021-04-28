Beach Boys announce Beaver Dam Amphitheater concert

Mike Love, center, and Bruce Johnston, third from left, of The Beach Boys perform with their band during the Concerts In Your Car series at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – A bands that been producing hits for more than half a centery has announced a show at Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam. Kentucky.

The Beach Boys 2021 Feel Flows World Tour will make a stop at the Ohio County music venue July 17.

A password only / fan club pre-sale event for the show begins Friday, April 30 at 9:00 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 Platinum and Gold record awards.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.