HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A benefit supper is being held next month for a Gibson county family who recently lost their home and pets in a fire.

The chili supper to benefit the Singleton family will be held on November 11, at the Fort Branch Senior Center, at 112 Railroad St. in Fort Branch. The supper will feature a silent auction and a half pot with tickets being 1 for $5, 3 for $10, & 10 for $20.

Tickets for the supper are $10 per person, and kids are free. You can learn more by visiting the Facebook page here.