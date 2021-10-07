Beshear: Kentucky’s COVID-19 trends continue to improve as economy thrives

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – During his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said due to increased vaccinations and more Kentuckians wearing masks indoors, the commonwealth continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate, hospitalizations, ICU admittances and ventilator use, while the state’s economy thrives.

“Building on last week’s monumental economic development news, companies continue to invest in our state and create quality job opportunities,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know that our future is right now.”

Beshear also touched on the new Ford plant coming to the commonwealth, saying that it’s the biggest step Ford has taken since the Model T and Kentucky should be honored to be chosen for the new electric battery plant.

“I think that we ought to take a little bit of time to be proud of being Kentuckians. That’s why next week I want to hear from Kentuckians. Why are you proud to be a Kentuckian,” Beshear added.

Along with the good news coming out, he encourages Kentuckians to get on social media and talk about things they are excited for, using the hashtag #TeamKentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear says that Kentucky should enjoy the positivity the state is experiencing right now. He states he will upload his own video about what he’s proud and excited about on Monday.