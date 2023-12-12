HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear has officially begun his second term in office overnight.

Just after midnight Eastern Time, Beshear renewed his oath as Governor in a private ceremony at the State Capitol surrounded by family, friends and supporters. This middle of the night formality is a bluegrass state ritual to ensure continuity at the head of the state government.

Beshear will also have a public inauguration on December 12 with a day full of events that will begin with a breakfast reception and worship service. A parade will then lead up to the swearing-in ceremony this afternoon just outside of the State Capitol. Country music artist Tyler Childers and Kentucky poet Laureate, Silas House will also be a part of the celebration, which will finish off with the inaugural ball.