Beshear pushes for investment in schools, families in budget address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – After the insurrection in the nation’s capitol forced a delay, Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the people of Kentucky Thursday night. Beshear combined his State of the Commonwealth and budget address into one. He proposed what he calls “A better Kentucky budget,” moving the state forward.

“We have not had this much opportunity for new investment in our people and in our future in a generation. Let’s make it count,” Beshear said.

It’s a proposal aimed to provide more for Kentuckians and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The better Kentucky budget is composed of three pillars.

The first pillar looks at providing immediate relief to families and businesses harmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This means help can reach those who are unemployed or the small businesses working to make ends meet.

“This is the help they’re owed and it’s what they deserve and far too many have waited far too long,” Beshear said.

And pillar two looks at investing in fellow Kentuckians. Teachers and other education administrators would look at seeing a raise for their hard work. Raises for other state employees are found in this pillar as well. Beshear said local health departments working the front lines right now will also benefit.

“We’re also supporting our selfless local health departments. By doubling their general fund support to improve their epidemiology and their clinical capacity,” he said.

And in order to move forward, Beshear proposes an idea to invest boldly into the future in pillar three. And that means looking at the building blocks for future generations, repairing schools.

“Too many of Kentucky’s schools are crumbling and are in dire need of repair. Some date as far back as the 1930s. My budget calls for a $100 million in additional one-time money to help rebuild and repair Kentucky’s schools.”

Beshear said the idea is to work to make a better Kentucky.

