HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Governor Andy Beshear will be in Owensboro later today to present funding awards in Daviess County and hold an open house at his campaign office.

Beshear will join local leaders, Kentucky Representative Suzanne Miles, Daviess County Judge Executive Charlie Castlen and Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson to announce funding to promote tourism, dispose of hazardous household waste, improve recycling efforts and update cybersecurity among other projects.

The meeting will take place at the Daviess County Courthouse at 3:00 p.m.

Afterwards, Beshear will hold an open house at his campaign’s Owensboro field office to speak with supporters and give remarks about his record an the stakes of the upcoming election.