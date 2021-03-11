Bethel Manor reopens one year after closing doors to visitors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Exactly one year ago Thursday, Bethel Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Evansville closed its doors to all visitors to prevent COVID-19 from coming into the facility. Families were finally able to come back to visit their loved ones and even give them a hug.

Eyewitness News was there to see one daughter hug her 100-year-old father for the first time in a year. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued this change as COVID cases drop and more people are being vaccinated.

“The other day we got guidance that if the resident has been vaccinated, if the patient has had both their vaccines, then they can actually do a visit where they can touch and embrace their family members so they are not having to do that social distancing,” said Administrator Josh Bowman.

Visits are being scheduled ahead of time. Visitors need to wear a mask while they are seeing their loved one.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)