Biden stayed at an Owensboro bed and breakfast in the 1990s

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As President Joe Biden settles into his new home after Wednesday’s inauguration, it isn’t the only white house he’s had a connection to. That house is actually located in Owensboro.

The WeatherBerry Bed and Breakfast once hosted the president and Dr. Jill Biden, who actually have a connection to Owensboro.

“Bill and I were the third owners of this wonderful historic…It is a farmhouse believe it or not,” said Susie Tyler, who co-owned the property throughout the 90s when the Bidens were in town for a wedding.

It was 1995 when the Tylers hosted a future first family at their bed and breakfast. A place they have very fond memories of. Vivid memories. They can even tell you what they served the Bidens for breakfast.

“Southern grits by way of Kentucky. We had eggs WeatherBerry.”

The Bidens were in town to attend the then-senator’s brother’s wedding. He married an Owensboro native. The Tylers said the Bidens took Owensboro in with the First Lady going for runs and to church.

“The wife was wonderful too she would get out in the morning and jog down to the bridge and went to early morning mass and came back and had breakfast with us. They were wonderful people,” Bill Tyler said.

They say they were extremely humble people too and had an appreciation for such a quaint place even though they had traveled the world.

“We had a lot of notable people who stayed at WeatherBerry and so that time they were special but they have become supremely special,” said Susie Tyler.

Biden came back to Owensboro in 2015. He flew in to speak at the U.S. Sen. Wendell H. Ford’s funeral.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)