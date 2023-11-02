HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana announced their biggest fundraiser of the year, Bowl for Kids Sake, with the theme for 2024 being ‘Rock N’ Bowl’

“Our agency, and its services are funded by our community and Bowl for Kids Sake is our largest fundraiser of the year. This is an incredibly fun event for families, friends and co-workers to get together, bowl and help children in our community reach their potential through one-to-one mentoring” said Executive Director, Ryan Scott.

Bowl for Kids Sake 2024 is set to be Big Brothers Big Sisters most fun Bowl for Kids Sake event ever with the new theme of Rock N’ Bowl, with 6 person bowling teams encouraged to dress up as their favorite rock n’ roll band or artists when they come to bowl. Bowlers will be treated to a red carpet, paparazzi, music and fun atmosphere throughout their 2 hour bowling session. When teams register online, a custom bowling team fundraising website page is automatically set up to help each team raise their $500 for Big Brothers Big Sisters, with all event proceeds supporting current and future littles in the local Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.

Registration for 6 person bowling teams are now open with a total of thirteen 2-hour bowling sessions to choose from:

Franklin Lanes Evansville:

Wednesday, April 10: 5-7 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

Showplace FEC Newburgh:

Wednesday, April 17: 5-7 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 18: 5-7 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: 10 a.m. to Noon, 12-2 p.m. & 2-4 p.m.

Posey Lanes Mount Vernon:

Wednesday, May 8: 5-7 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 9: 5-7 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

“We are thrilled to have Liberty Federal Credit Union back as our Bowl For Kids Sake Presenting Sponsor again this year,” said event co-chair Big and Board member Jeff Purdue. “With their help, last year was a record-breaking year for Bowl for Kids Sake as our community raised $75,000 and our goal is to raise $150,000 at this year’s event, which we believe is achievable with the addition of Showplace FEC Newburgh and Posey Lanes alleys and our long-time bowling alley partner, Franklin Lanes.”

Bowling teams can register online at mentoringkids.org.