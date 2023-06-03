EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This weekend serves as an unofficial summer kick off for people in the Tri-State, Multiple events, will see an estimated 10,000 people come through the downtown area.

“Its’ gonna be great. The Victory Theatre has started the Thrive Dance Company Showcase yesterday, so there’s happenings at the Old National Events Plaza, the Victory Theatre, the Ford Center, all down Main Street with the Pride Parade festivities, so it’s going to be a big impact,” says Megan Heronemus.

Old National Events Plaza has also announced they will be going cashlesss this weekend ahead of the Jehovah’s Witness convention.

Businesses along main street are thrilled at the opportunity to attract new customers.

“It’s the heart of Evansville, especially reviving downtown is having our small businesses and bringing people back down to this area and revamping it,” says Emerald Design.

“So this is also a big boost for our restaurants and shops that are in Downtown Evansville. expected spending from pride festival is a $100 thousand shot right into in direct spending into our economy”,says Josh Armstrong,

The Jehovah’s Witness Convention kicked off at the Old National Events Plaza on at 10am , while the River City Pride Parade will begin through downtown at 12 pm.