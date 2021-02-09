Bill advances to let felony offenders tap into KEES money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A legislative panel has approved a bill to allow felony offenders in Kentucky to tap into scholarship money they earned to pursue post-secondary education degrees. The measure cleared the House Education Committee on Tuesday. The bill heads to the full House next. The proposal is backed by social justice and business advocates. It would remove barriers preventing felons from receiving scholarship money under the popular Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, or KEES, program. The state lottery-supported program allows students to earn money, based on their high school grades, to help defray college expenses.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)