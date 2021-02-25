Bill continuing early in-person voting clears House panel

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A House panel has approved a bill to make early voting at polling places a fixture in Kentucky’s elections. The measure would allow three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — ahead of Election Day. But it wouldn’t continue a pandemic-related accommodation that allowed widespread mail-in absentee balloting in 2020. The bill cleared the House committee Thursday. It now heads to the full House. The measure would still need to win Senate approval to clear the General Assembly. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams calls it Kentucky’s “most significant election-reform legislation” in nearly three decades.

(This story was originally published on February 25, 2021)