EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Springing forward and falling back, a tradition for decades that could be no more should the Sunshine Protection Act become law. With the possibility of staying on daylight time permanently, residents in the Evansville-area seem supportive of the idea.

“I am definitely in favor of keeping it like this,” says Evansville resident Lauren Parker.

Jason Pool agrees by saying, “I mean it just makes more sense. Everyone’s in a better mood, later day’s so there’s more stuff to do during the day.”

Popular, but not unanimous. Roger Garrett says he enjoys the time changes each Fall and Spring.

“For me, it doesn’t matter. I just happen to like the change,” says Garrett.

The flip-side to more light in the evenings is a darker morning that accompanies later sunrises. Health experts believe a darker morning could have health benefits as individuals are more likely to have a deeper sleep. For parents like Parker, consistency would be a welcome idea.

“Yeah, it definitely messes it up,” explains Parker. “We’ve got to figure out a whole new schedule when the time changes because that one hour just throws everything off.”

Petersburg, Indiana Mayor R.C. Klipsch is also in favor of seeing time changes go away. For his community that resides on a time zone border, he would also like to see the discussion cover an all-inclusive time zone for the state of Indiana.

“People in this area would be much more interested in speaking about being right on the border of the Eastern time zone relative to the Central time zone,” says Mayor Klipsch.

Many in southern Indiana agree with the Mayor’s idea, including Evansville resident Terry Kulenkamp.

“I think it’s a great idea, staying on the same time all year long.” Kulenkamp adds, “I wish the whole state would be on the same time.”