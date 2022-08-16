ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) – We love it when our viewers share cool animal pictures with us here at Eyewitness News. Jody Duncan spotted an albino deer in Warrick County near Elberfeld on Stanley Road.

Indiana wildlife animal photographer and biologist, Branndon Castellano, tells us more about the ghostly colored animal. He says due to the albinism trait being a recessive trait the odds of a deer being albino are 1 out of 30,000 as both parents need to carry the trait. “Albinism is the complete lack of pigment which is commonly mistaken for the more common trait of piebaldness,” says Castellano.

Though Castellano has never seen an albino deer in person, he has seen some pretty incredible animals while pursuing his hobby of photographing wild animals. His favorite he has seen was the Elk herd in the Smokies. Pictured below is the Herd bull from Cataloochee Herd where the reintroduction first started.

Castellano says, “The story of that herd is just amazing. It’s an Appalachian icon that’s been rightfully returned home. Though it’s not the first in the east to be restored, that honor goes to PA who returned them in 1913. The reintroduction of Elk into the country’s most visited national park is a major stepping stone in the return across the entire mountain chain. Before 2001, the species had been gone from the park area for around 200 years.”

He frequently travels to learn about and watch animals in their natural habitat and he enjoys educating others about them as well through his website.

According to Castellano, albino deer typically have pink eyes due to the lack of pigmentation which often causes eye issues. In addition, unfortunately most albino deer don’t tend to live to adulthood because of their lack of camouflage and likely higher percent of deformities.

Despite how rare they are, last year a hunter near Boonville also spotted one making two sightings of albino deer in two years.

Have you had any sightings of rare or cool animals? Share them with us here at Eyewitness News under the hashtag, #WEHTanimals.