WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A man is arrested after an incident in Warrick County last week. A Birdseye man is facing charges after a man showed up to the hospital with a neck injury. Shane Schlachter was arrested Thursday. He’s facing charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon. No other information about the investigation has been released.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)