HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- One of the greatest songwriters of all time, Bob Dylan is bringing his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour to the Old National Events Plaza in December.

The concert will be on Sunday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza. Bob Dylan’s career has lasted nearly 50 years and he has remained active for most of it.

General Admission Tickets, as well as VIP Packages are available starting on October 6 at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office, or online at AXC.com