Bob’s Gym trainer leaves after 25 years

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – After 25 years of keeping the Tri-State in shape, Tony Maslan is saying goodbye to Bob’s Gym. Maslan has been a personal trainer for many people over the years. His coworkers and clients said he will be missed as he moves into a new role in the fitness industry.

Maslan said this is bittersweet, but he’s ending his career at Bob’s Gym on a great note.

“I’ve got to train some of my long term clients this week and kind of get one more good workout in. I had a young high school athlete set a personal best on one of his lifts today at his last workout with me so it’s been really good so there are definitely a lot of things I’m going to miss but about my next steps and where I’m going to go from here,” said Maslan.

Maslan has accepted an online job where he will be helping trainers market their skills so more people can start their journey to better health.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

