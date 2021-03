MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Muhlenberg County Water District 3 has issued a boil advisory for Highway 431 North from Highway 81 in South Carrollton.

This is near the McLean County line and includes all side roads.

The boil advisory was caused by a watermain break overnight on Highway 81.

Water district officials say boil all drinking water for 5 minutes before drinking.

