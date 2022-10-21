OHIO Co., Ky (WEHT) – A boil advisory has been issued by the Ohio County Water District (OCWD) due to complications during an emergency repair on a 6″ main line that fed the Echols booster station.

The advisory is issued for water customers along Rochester Road, Apple House Road, Nineteen School Road, Schultztown Road, a portion of Hwy 269/Prentiss Road, Cool Springs Road, Old Cabin Lane, Highview Lane, Union Hill Road, Scottown Road, Fulkerson Road, Pond Run Church Road, Happy Hollow Road, Mosgrove Lane, and Burge Lane. The boil advisory is affecting approximately 290 customers served by the OCWD.

To see a map of the boil advisory area visit the link here.

The OCWD also would like to make customers aware that if their home or business has experienced a drop in water pressure as a result of this issue, they are included in this boil advisory.

As a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a boil for at least three minutes. The advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.

Customers of the OCWD with additional questions can contact the office at 270-298-7704.