HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is kicking off their family friendly Halloween fun tonight with Boo at the Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo takes place on the evenings of October 13 & 14, October 21, 22 & 23, and October 27 & 28 where the whole family can trick-or-treat their way through the zoo. There will be candy stations, animal encounters, magic shows, life-sized dinosaurs and more.

Each Friday and Saturday there will be two sessions. The first being from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second being from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will also be a special session for the Sensory Spooktacular on Sunday, October 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Sensory Spooktacular is different than the normal Boo at the Zoo, as it features limited noise, no music, and limited capacity to offer a safe space for visitors with sensory needs.

Tickets are required for the Boo at the Zoo events, and are only sold online at meskerparkzoo.com. Tickets cost $6 for Zoo Members, and $8 for non-members.

In order to prepare for Boo at the Zoo, the Zoo will be closing early each night of Boo at the Zoo and Sensory Spooktacular. The last admission on Friday and Saturday will be at 2:00 p.m. and guests must exit the grounds by 3:00 p.m., and final admission for Sunday October 22 will be at 1:00 p.m.