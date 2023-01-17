EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The local non-for-profit organization Boom Squad, Inc. (BSI) celebrated 20 years of serving youth throughout the Tri-State on January 5. Since Boom Squad’s first practice in 2003, the program has grown to become an award-winning youth development organization and has successfully created a space to provide youth with the necessary skills to make well informed choices that lead to a healthy and successful future.

BSI focuses on delinquency prevention, academic achievement, and family development by providing an arts-based percussion program. The program combats juvenile delinquency and negative attention in the school system by providing percussion training, early intervention, community involvement, social support, and educational experiences.

Boom Squad, Inc. Anniversary Campaign

As a part of Boom Squad’s 20th Anniversary celebration, the organization is holding an anniversary campaign to help raise money to continue its impact on local youth. The group has already met its goal of doubling last year’s donations, and has a stretch goal to get one thousand people to donate $20, one dollar for each year that Boom Squad has been in service. Donations can be made in person at 800 South Evans Avenue, Evanville, IN, via mail at P.O. Box 3902, Evansville, IN 47737, or through the organization’s website. Donations are being accepted through January 31.

Since its founding, BSI has received numerous awards, including the 2017 Out-Of-School-Time Campion from the Indiana Afterschool Network and the 2017 Sam Featherstone Youth Award for Leadership Everyone. The organization has also been awarded Best Marching Unit and Dance Team in various performances and parades.