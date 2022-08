EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.

According to the affidavit, Joshua Leduc, 20, is a teacher at the Bethel United Church of Christ Preschool. He is accused of using a cabinet door to hide his activity from surveillance cameras then using candy suckers to reward children.

The girl and her mother reported the abuse at Holly’s House.