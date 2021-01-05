Brad Byrd InDEPTH: COVID-19 case surges and vaccinations

As COVID-19 cases around the Tri-State increase, Brad Byrd spoke to Dr. Payal Patel-Dovlatabadi, Associate Professor & Director of the Undergraduate and Graduate Programs in Public Health at the University of Evansville about a possible surge in cases stemming from Christmas and New Year’s Eve and the vaccination distribution process.
(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)
