(WEHT) – With a third vaccine now approved and President Joe Biden saying the U.S. is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May, Anchor Brad Byrd spoke to Dr. Payal Patel-Dovlatabadi, an associate professor of public health at the University of Evansville, about the future of COVID-19 in the nation.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)